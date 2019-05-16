Authorities say a man who was previously arrested in connection with sexual assault charges involving three young girls killed himself Wednesday.
Matthew Cartwright was found dead in his car on East Speedway near Saguaro National Park, according to Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
Cartwright was arrested in 2017 for charges including sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor and burglary, Arizona Daily Star archives show.
In 2012, three children and their mother were visiting the girls' grandparents on Tucson's northeast side.
Archives say one of the girls was sexually assaulted by an intruder. The man was confronted by the girl's oldest sister and fled from the home.
In 2017, newly matched fingerprints led to Cartwright's arrest.
Cartwright was scheduled for a court hearing Friday and was facing a possible trial at the end of the month.