Tucson man among 3 killed in terror attack at Kenya military base

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs added, “Arizonans mourn with the family members and friends of Dustin Harrison, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya this weekend,” his tweet said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all service members, personnel, and contractors overseas in harm’s way.”

The Defense Department on Monday identified the soldier killed as Spc. Henry J. Mayfield Jr., 23, from Evergreen Park, Illinois. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Two additional Department of Defense members were wounded in Sunday’s attack, according to U.S. Africa Command.

They were reportedly in stable condition and evacuated. Officials said al-Shabab attacked the compound with “indirect and small arms fire” before being repelled, according to U.S. Africa Command. Five of the attackers were killed. The organization has no known links to Iran, The Associated Press reported.

Five U.S. fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were destroyed in the attack, the AP reported. The aircraft were described as contractor-operated civilian aircraft, U.S. Africa Command said.