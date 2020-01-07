Tucson man among 3 killed in terror attack at Kenya military base

A Tucson man was among three Americans killed Sunday in an attack at a Kenyan airfield by the al-Shabab terrorist organization, according to an online post by his wife.
Dustin Harrison, a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, another civilian defense contractor and an Army soldier were killed during the attack at Manda Bay Airfield.
While U.S. officials have not officially released the names of all those killed, Hope Harrison of Tucson posted about her husband’s death on Facebook.
Her page indicated Dustin Harrison was a pilot. The FAA’s online database listed a Dustin Harrison as a pilot certified to fly transport planes. His LinkedIn page said he was a pilot for L3Harris Technologies, a global defense and aerospace company.
The Harrisons were married for several years and have a young daughter. Hope Harrison could not be reached for further comment Monday.
The news reached Arizona congressional representatives, including Sen. Martha McSally, who posted on social media about Harrison’s death.
“Arizona lost an American hero yesterday,” McSally said in a tweet. “Dustin Harrison was supporting our nation’s troops as they fought terrorism abroad. Praying for Dustin’s family & loved ones as they mourn his loss.”
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs added, “Arizonans mourn with the family members and friends of Dustin Harrison, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya this weekend,” his tweet said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all service members, personnel, and contractors overseas in harm’s way.”
The Defense Department on Monday identified the soldier killed as Spc. Henry J. Mayfield Jr., 23, from Evergreen Park, Illinois. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Two additional Department of Defense members were wounded in Sunday’s attack, according to U.S. Africa Command.
They were reportedly in stable condition and evacuated. Officials said al-Shabab attacked the compound with “indirect and small arms fire” before being repelled, according to U.S. Africa Command. Five of the attackers were killed. The organization has no known links to Iran, The Associated Press reported.
Five U.S. fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were destroyed in the attack, the AP reported. The aircraft were described as contractor-operated civilian aircraft, U.S. Africa Command said.
U.S. Africa Command’s East Africa Response Force responded to secure the site after the attack. Manda Bay Airfield is cited as a key military base used by U.S. counterterrorism forces in the east African country, according to the AP.
The base is also used by the U.S. to provide training to African military forces.
Sunday’s attack is the terrorist organization’s first against the U.S. in Kenya, according to the AP.
The Department of Defense first designated al-Shabab as a foreign terrorist organization in 2008.
