U.S. Border Patrol

A Tucson man was arrested by Border Patrol agents Thursday after methamphetamine was found taped to his leg at a Nogales checkpoint.

Agents at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint referred a shuttle van for further inspection of passengers inside, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

During the inspection, agents discovered a package of meth heavily taped to the 34-year-old man's left leg. The package is valued at more than $2,700.

Agents seized the drugs and arrested him for narcotics smuggling, the news release said.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1