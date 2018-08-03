A Tucson man was arrested by Border Patrol agents Thursday after methamphetamine was found taped to his leg at a Nogales checkpoint.
Agents at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint referred a shuttle van for further inspection of passengers inside, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.
During the inspection, agents discovered a package of meth heavily taped to the 34-year-old man's left leg. The package is valued at more than $2,700.
Agents seized the drugs and arrested him for narcotics smuggling, the news release said.