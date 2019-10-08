Tucson police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash late last month.
Guadalupe Barrios, 32, is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Tucson Police said in a Tuesday news release. Police said additional charges may be added later.
At about 4:40 a.m. Sept. 22, officers found passenger Davis Ochoa-Borquez, 29, dead near a half of a 2000 Nissan Sentra at South Swan and East Golf Links roads, police said.
Officers found that the front half of the car went through the chain link fence near the U.S. Border Patrol Station.
Detectives determined three people were in the Nissan Sentra speeding southbound on Swan when Barrios allegedly crashed into a utility pole, shearing the vehicle in half, police said.
Police say speed was a major factor in the fatal crash.
Officers detained a passenger who was fleeing the scene and later obtained an arrest warrant for Barrios.
Barrios is being held in Pima County jail on a $25,000 bond.