Tucson man ask judge to grant spousal benefits from same-sex marriage

Stephen Pezzi, a lawyer with the Department of Justice, argued the Social Security Administration did not have any intent to discriminate when denying survivor’s benefits to Ely.

Congress could pass a law to carve out an exception for Ely and others in his situation, Pezzi told Macdonald. Until then, the Social Security Administration will maintain the “bright line” rule requiring nine months of marriage.

Macdonald said he would take the matter under advisement.

Renn said he hopes the court issues a decision quickly due to the “gravity” of the problems caused by lack of access to benefits.

Taylor paid into Social Security for roughly 40 years while he worked as an aircraft mechanic, Ely said after the hearing. One of the companies Taylor worked for denied Ely’s request for benefits because they had not been married for a year. The benefits from a second company Taylor worked for will expire in a few years.

Several weeks before Taylor died, Ely and Taylor, who was in a wheelchair at the time, went to a Social Security office to see if there was any way around the nine-month rule, Ely said.

“They said ‘No, you need to be married nine months.’ He said, ‘I don’t think I can live that long,’” Ely said.