Tucson man charged with defrauding vulnerable adults

A state grand jury has returned a 20-count indictment against a Tucson man accused of swindling three vulnerable adults to enrich himself.

Hector Andres Aleman's charges include fraudulent schemes, forgery, computer tampering and identity theft, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said.

"The charges stem from Aleman allegedly using a position of trust to take advantage of three vulnerable adults by gaining access to the victims' funds and transferring the money to himself," the office said in a June 9 news release.

Over an eight-month period in 2018, Aleman is accused of keeping the cash after he used the names of two of his victims to take out loans or access savings accounts at Pima Federal Credit Union and Bank of America.

In the third case, he is accused of falsifying probate documents after a victim died in order to obtain the proceeds of the deceased's estate.

