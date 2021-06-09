 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson man charged with defrauding vulnerable adults
alert top story

Tucson man charged with defrauding vulnerable adults

A state grand jury has returned a 20-count indictment against a Tucson man accused of swindling three vulnerable adults to enrich himself. 

Hector Andres Aleman's charges include fraudulent schemes, forgery, computer tampering and identity theft, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said.

"The charges stem from Aleman allegedly using a position of trust to take advantage of three vulnerable adults by gaining access to the victims' funds and transferring the money to himself," the office said in a June 9 news release.

Over an eight-month period in 2018, Aleman is accused of keeping the cash after he used the names of two of his victims to take out loans or access savings accounts at Pima Federal Credit Union and Bank of America.

In the third case, he is accused of falsifying probate documents after a victim died in order to obtain the proceeds of the deceased's estate.

Aleman

 Arizona Attorney General's Office

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News