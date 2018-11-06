Pima County Attorney's Office

A Pima County jury has convicted a man for robbing another man at knifepoint, officials say.

Nicholas A. Mendes was convicted earlier this week of armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping in connection with the incident, the Pima County Attorney's Office said on Facebook

The incident started when Mendes approached the man, who officials said was visibly disabled from a spinal cord injury, as he was walking down the street. The man had an envelope filled with money in his pocket, the posting says. He was on his way to deposit it for his church.

Mendes reportedly asked to use the man's phone. Instead of giving him his phone, the man offered to make the phone call for Mendes. The first phone call went unanswered. 

When attempting to make a second phone call for Mendes, the man accidentally called his own son. His son didn't answer, but his voicemail recorded the remainder of the incident. 

After the two phone calls, Mendes held a knife toward the man and asked why the man's hand was over his pocket, according to officials. 

Mendes then learned about the money-filled envelope and took it from the man. When the man yelled for help, Mendes pretended that he was helping the man take medication, and held out a Taco Bell cup at some point. 

Officers were able to locate Mendes based on his description and surveillance video from Taco Bell. 

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

