A man died shortly after being struck by a SUV in midtown Tucson Thursday, police said Friday night.
At about 10:15 p.m., Tucson police were called to the collision in the 1000 block of South Craycroft Road, near the 22nd Street intersection, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers found Dino Genduso, 47, unconscious in the roadway. He died shortly after arriving at Banner-University Medical Center.
Detectives determined Genduso was wearing all dark clothing when leaving a business in the area. He was hit by a northbound SUV while attempting to cross from west to east. He was not in a crosswalk.
The driver remained at the scene, Dugan said, adding that neither speed nor impairments appeared to be factors in the collision.
Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME.