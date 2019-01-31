A man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on New Year's Eve, officials say.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers were dispatched to East Escalante Road and South Calle Polar for a serious-injury crash, according to a news release from Tucson police.
Officers learned the driver of a 2008 Ford F-150 truck was driving eastbound on Escalante when she had a "medical episode," causing her to lose control of the car.
Her car crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2016 Honda Civic, the release says.
The driver of the Ford and the passenger of the Honda were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda had minor injuries.
On Jan. 23, police were informed that the passenger of the Honda died from his injuries. He has been identified as 65-year-old Ben B. Escobedo.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, police say. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been made.