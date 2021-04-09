Tucson man dies, girlfriend in hospital after being missing in Death Valley National Park

The pair had three days worth of water left when they became stranded in a remote area with two flat tires, according to a note they left on their vehicle, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

After two days of searching hotels and backcountry campsites, authorities located their 2018 white Subaru Forester around noon April 8. The short note they left on their dashboard — “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water” — helped searchers zero in on the pair, it said.

Rescuers initially attempted a “hoist operation” to reach the couple, but two team members who rappelled down were not able to reach them “due to the extreme location,” the sheriff said.

A technical team from Inyo Search and Rescue was expected to descend into the canyon in a second attempt late Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Lofgren and Henkel were experienced campers. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas at undesignated campgrounds and is believed to have had at least a day’s worth of food with him, the sheriff said.