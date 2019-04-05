A pedestrian died on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle two days prior on Tucson's south side, officials say.
Ezekiel Brinker, 22, was struck near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and Santa Maria Street by a 2016 Honda SUV, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson Police spokesperson. Brinker was crossing the street about 25 feet north of Santa Maria Street and wasn't in a crosswalk.
Although the vehicle attempted to swerve, it struck Brinker with the front passenger corner, Magos said. The motorist stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver wasn't impaired at the time of the collision and speed wasn't a factor.
Brinkler was transported to the hospital where he died on Wednesday, Magos said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Officials haven't issued any citations or made any arrests.