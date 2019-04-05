A man was pronounced dead a week after being hit by a car on Tucson's east side March 26, police officials confirmed Friday night.
Police say Daniel Benavidez, 49, was walking in a marked crosswalk of Pima Street at Rook Avenue when hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound in the curb lane.
The crosswalk was "both painted and signed," a Tucson Police Department news release said.
Benavidez was found by police shortly after 10 p.m. and taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Wednesday, the news release said.
The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives. DUI officers determined the driver was not impaired and that speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
No arrests or citations have been issued, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME.