Tucson police detectives arrested the driver in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed his passenger three months ago, officials said.

Gaylord Patrick Garrett, 48, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the crash that left 34-year-old Alexandra Belbey dead Aug. 20, a police news release said.

Garrett was driving a Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control striking several trees, block wall, a light pole and fire hydrant before the car rolled over at East Pima Street, near North Jefferson Avenue.

Detectives determined Belbey and Garrett were thrown from the car during the crash just before 2 a.m. It appears they both were not wearing seatbelts.

Tucson Police Department investigators examine a single vehicle on East Pima Street near North Van Buren Avenue on Aug. 20, 2018. A woman was killed and another person was injured, police said. Traffic is expected to be tied up between North Craycroft and Van Buren for several hours as the investigation continues. 

Belbey was pronounced dead at the scene. Garrett was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, the news release said.

Probable cause led to Garrett's arrest at his home Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

