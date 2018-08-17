Francisco Saucedo mug

A Tucson man has been sentenced to prison for shooting toward five police officers and a civilian in January, officials say. 

Francisco Saucedo was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of probation, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

In January, Tucson police responded to a report of a fight involving a firearm in Rita Ranch, Arizona Daily Star archives show. Officers spoke to a man who said he'd been threatened by two people he knew before they left the area.

While the officers were speaking with him, two people on a dirt bike approached. The passenger on the dirt bike then fired several gunshots, archives show. No one was injured.

Saucedo was eventually identified as the gunman.

