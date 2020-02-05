You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson man hit by car after wreck dies days later
top story

Tucson man hit by car after wreck dies days later

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man has died days after he was was struck by a vehicle that swerved across the road and into a parking lot after a crash on Tucson's north side, officials say.

John Gordon Dear, 70, was hospitalized immediately after being hit in the Jan. 19 crash.

In the crash, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was making a from Prince Road onto First Avenue and collided with a 2007 Dodge Charger. The Charger then veered across Prince and into a parking lot at the intersection, striking Dear, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Dear died Feb. 1, police said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene of the wreck and cooperated with the investigation. No citations have been issued in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News