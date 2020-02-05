Tucson man hit by car after wreck dies days later

A man has died days after he was was struck by a vehicle that swerved across the road and into a parking lot after a crash on Tucson's north side, officials say.

John Gordon Dear, 70, was hospitalized immediately after being hit in the Jan. 19 crash.

In the crash, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was making a from Prince Road onto First Avenue and collided with a 2007 Dodge Charger. The Charger then veered across Prince and into a parking lot at the intersection, striking Dear, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Dear died Feb. 1, police said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene of the wreck and cooperated with the investigation. No citations have been issued in the crash, which remains under investigation.

