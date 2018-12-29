The man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal in November has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including the murder of a federal officer.
Court documents show that Ryan P. Schlesinger, 26, was indicted on 13 counts related to the slaying of Deputy Marshal Chase White on Nov. 29 while he and other federal officers were serving an arrest warrant at a house on Tucson’s north side.
Schlesinger was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on one count of first-degree murder of a federal officer, three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, four counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and five counts of discharging a weapon while committing a crime.
The additional charges involve shooting at the other federal officers serving the warrant with White, according to the indictment. The indictment said Schlesinger shot White and fired at the other federal officers using a “multi-caliber” rifle.
The indictment also shows the grand jury issued a notice of “special findings,” which could make Schlesinger eligible for the death penalty if convicted. The special findings included that Schlesinger “intentionally killed” White, committed the act after “substantial planning and premeditation,” committed the act against a federal officer in the line of duty, and “intentionally killed or attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode.”
Federal agents were serving an arrest warrant issued against Schlesinger by Tucson police on charges of stalking a law enforcement officer when the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2600 block of North 15th Avenue, near West Jacinto Street.
A federal complaint said as marshals arrived at the house they noticed there were security cameras on the outside of the residence. As they forced their way into the home, Schlesinger opened fire, striking White. Other marshals returned fire and carried White from the home.
After about an hour standoff, Schlesinger, who was wearing a ballistic vest and helmet, surrendered to police.
White, who was a deputy marshal since 2015, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died.
A federal complaint filed earlier said Schlesinger was upset with Tucson police officers after an incident in August 2017 at his residence where officers where trying to serve an emergency mental-health petition. At the incident, Schlesinger threatened to kill the officers. He was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody. Officers confiscated his Glock handgun and ammunition.
Over the ensuing months Schlesinger sent Tucson police emails demanding that his gun be returned. He even showed up at the Miracle Mile police station to make a “citizen’s arrest” of the police officers involved in the initial incident, the federal complaint said. Schlesinger also showed up at the parents’ house of one of the police officers, the complaint said.
This week’s indictment said Schlesinger used a Weaponsmart Model WMX15 rifle to kill White and assault the other federal officers.
Court records also show that prosecutors filed a motion to prevent the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office from releasing to the media the autopsy report on White for at least 180 days. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce C. Macdonald granted the request to keep the records from being released.