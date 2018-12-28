The man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal in November has been indicted by a federal grand jury on murder charges.
Court documents show that Ryan P. Schlesinger, 26, was indicted on 13 counts related to the slaying of Deputy Marshal Chase White on Nov. 29 while he and other federal officers were serving an arrest warrant at a house on Tucson's north side.
Schlesinger was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of a federal officer, three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, four counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and five counts of discharging a weapon while committing a crime.
The charges involve shooting at the other federal officers serving the warrant with White, according to the indictment. The indictment said Schlesinger shot White and fired at the other federal officers with a rifle.
Federal agents were serving an arrest warrant issued against Schlesinger by Tucson police on charges of stalking a law enforcement officer.
White was the first deputy U.S. marshal to be killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years, according to online records kept by the Marshals Service.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2600 block of North 15th Avenue, near West Jacinto Street.
A federal complaint said as marshals arrived at the house they noticed there were security cameras on the outside of the residence. As they forced their way into the home, Schlesinger opened fire, striking White. Other marshals returned fire and dragged White from the home.
After about an hour standoff, Schlesinger, who was wearing a ballistic vest and helmet, surrendered to police.
White was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died.
The federal complaint said Schlesinger was upset with Tucson police officers after an incident in August 2017 at his residence where officers where trying to serve an emergency mental-health petition. At the incident, Schlesinger threatened to kill the officers. He was Tasered and taken into custody. Officers confiscated his Glock handgun and ammunition.
Over the ensuing months Schlesinger sent Tucson police emails demanding that his gun be returned. He even showed up at the Miracle Mile police station to make a "citizen's arrest" of the police officers involved in the initial incident, the federal complaint said. Schlesinger also show up at the parents' house of one of the police officers, the complaint said.
This week's federal indictment said Schlesinger used a Weaponsmart Model WMX15 rifle to kill White and assault the other federal officers.