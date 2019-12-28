Tucson man recalls covert career at Marana air field

Merriman’s wife was initially told her husband was killed in a car accident in Puerto Rico. According to Kelly, Merriman is one of the few civilian contractors to be honored with a star on the memorial wall at CIA headquarters.

Learning to lie on two continents

Kelly was born in Rochester, New York, and moved to Tucson as a child, when his dad took a job at Hughes Aircraft in 1955.

He said “horrible” eyesight kept him from his dream of becoming a fighter pilot, so he moved to California to train as an aircraft mechanic after he graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in 1960.

He returned to Tucson a little over a year later, but he struggled to find work in the local aviation industry.

After a backbreaking summer as a landscaper, he managed to pester Intermountain into hiring him as a mechanic “way out in the boonies” for $2 an hour.

Over the next three years, Kelly worked his way up from the hangar to the flight line and, finally, to that lie-detector test downtown.

After that, nobody in his life got a straight answer when they asked him about his job.