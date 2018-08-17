A Tucson man was sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a bank while stating he would detonate a bomb inside.
David Allen Markillie, 67, fled from a BBVA Compass Bank, 7645 N. La Cholla Blvd., with $2,381 after the incident on Aug. 10, 2017, according to court documents.
He left a purple handbag inside before leaving stating, "You better not call anyone because I have a bomb in this bag," court documents show.
An employee who did not enter the building during the incident, reported to the Pima County Sheriff's Department that Markillie was heading to the Foothills Mall.
Markillie was arrested after a stand-off with deputies.
He plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and another count of false information and hoax on March 26.
Markillie will serve a five-year probation term after his time in prison.