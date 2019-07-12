A Tucson man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2017 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, according to a court official.
In June, a county jury found Mario Jesus Dorame, 45, guilty of first-degree murder, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.
In October 2017, Tucson police detectives found 52-year-old Maria Dolores Escobedo's body inside Dorame's home in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, Arizona Daily Star archives show.
Detectives obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Dorame and he was detained by federal marshals and police in November 2017, police said at the time.
In 2017, relatives said that at a young age, Escobedo helped care for her younger siblings while her parents and brothers worked in Marana's agricultural fields.
Escobedo was named 2013 Woman of the Year by the Marana Chamber of Commerce for her work at the food bank.