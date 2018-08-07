A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after causing a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist in 2016, officials say.
John David Ward was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury, and aggravated assault, Superior Court spokeswoman Krisanne LoGalbo said.
In May 2016, Ward ran a stop sign and hit a bicyclist with his car near West Rillito Street and North 11th Avenue, Arizona Daily Star archives show. Ward fled the scene.
At the time, the bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, archives show.