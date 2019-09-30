Mug shots 2019

Justin Vandegrift, 28, accepted a plea deal on July 24 in connection with the killing of his mother on October 7, 2017. Read more here

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A Tucson man who previously pleaded guilty to killing his mother after the two got into an argument was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Monday, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman. 

Justin Vandegrift, 30, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder involving domestic violence in the 2017 killing of his 59-year-old mother, Laurie Vandegrift, according to Star archives.

On Oct. 7, 2017, police said Vandegrift's mother called 911 for help, but the phone call was cut short. When the number was called back, a man believed to be Justin Vandegrift answered the phone and said all was fine, according to Star archives.

When deputies arrived at the home, located in the 7400 block of South Cactus Thorn Lane, near East Old Spanish Trail, they found Laurie Vandegrift dead inside with obvious signs of trauma, according to court documents.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police later found Justin Vandegrift at a nearby gas station. He told police the two got into an argument, and that he hit his mother twice and slit her throat, the document said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles