Tucson man will run for 12 hours to raise funds for Community Food Bank

Dan Heston will run for 12 hours on Saturday, Feb. 1, to raise money for the Community Food Bank.

Dan Heston will be running for a good cause on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Heston will be raising funds for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by running for 12 hours, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tucson High Magnet School track, 400 N. Second Ave.

The public is invited to join him for a few laps, miles or hours on the track or cheer him on from the stands.

Heston hopes to raise at least $15,000 for the food bank.

The public can donate to Heston’s run at www.communityfoodbank.org/dans-run

Heston has a history of running long distances each year to benefit the food bank. In 2017, he ran the El Tour de Tucson route in a 24-hour run.

Saturday’s run should come to about 250 laps of the track, or about 60 miles.

