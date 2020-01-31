Tucson man will run for 12 hours to raise funds for Community Food Bank

Dan Heston will be running for a good cause on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Heston will be raising funds for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by running for 12 hours, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tucson High Magnet School track, 400 N. Second Ave.
The public is invited to join him for a few laps, miles or hours on the track or cheer him on from the stands.
Heston hopes to raise at least $15,000 for the food bank.
The public can donate to Heston’s run at www.communityfoodbank.org/dans-run
Heston has a history of running long distances each year to benefit the food bank. In 2017, he ran the El Tour de Tucson route in a 24-hour run.
Saturday’s run should come to about 250 laps of the track, or about 60 miles.