The winter storm that brought snow to parts of Southeast Arizona on New Year’s Eve continues into tomorrow.
The National Weather Service says snowfall will continue from Tucson to the south and eastward. Officials expect 3 to 6 inches of snow in areas to the east, including Cochise, southeast Graham and southern Greenlee counties, where winter storm warnings are in effect from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. The storm warning extends to eastern Santa Cruz County.
Winter weather advisories are in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday in Tucson, down the 1-19 corridor into Santa Cruz county.
Six to 8 inches of snow is possible above 5,000 feet, officials said.
While today’s predictions are subject to change, weather officials said in a Facebook post 1 to 2 inches of snow in southern and eastern portions of the Tucson metro and up to 3 inches south, to Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Nogales is likely.
Temperatures may create icy, slick roads, especially above 3,000 feet but possibly at lower elevations as well, officials said.
Officials also predict a freeze for Tucson metro Wednesday morning and a hard freeze across Southeastern Arizona both Wednesday and Thursday morning.
This morning the National Weather Service said 0.4 inches of snow fell at the Tucson International Airport, with one inch at Saguaro National Park.
Summerhaven received 11 inches of snow on New Year’s Eve, officials said.