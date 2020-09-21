Tucson may tighten water-for-annexation rules

Pima County never had much more than 60% or 65% of its population living in incorporated areas, while Maricopa County had a far greater incorporated population, percentage-wise, giving it a leg up on Pima County in getting state revenues.

“We wanted to push the envelope in terms of annexations and how we bring unincorporated areas into the city,” Romero recalled. “Many of the property owners wanted just the water, not to annex. We were using our water resources to say ‘you will get water but you need to sign an agreement that you will annex when we’re at a point when we can annex.’ ”

But in 2010, “when we are in the middle of a huge recession, timing couldn’t have been worse to start saying we are going to charge more for people living outside the city,” Cunningham said.

As a result, since then, pre-annexation agreements have been signed in widely scattered areas, many far from existing city limits.

A heavy concentration were signed for the Catalina Foothills. Others were signed for lands south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and on the far southeast side.

Many other parcels in these areas are now classified as “potential expansion areas” and eligible for pre-annexation-water agreements, a city-made map shows.