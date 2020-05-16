Tucson mayor keeps parks, city buildings closed through June 8 due to coronavirus

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has extended her emergency declaration related to the coronavirus at least until June 8.

As of Saturday, “our metropolitan area does not meet or satisfy all of the Pima County Re-opening Criteria for phased reductions in stay-in-place or social distancing restrictions,” the proclamation says.

The proclamation “strongly advises:”

- That people adhere to social distancing requirements and wear masks;

- That employers let people telecommute whenever possible to limit the gathering of employees at work sites;

- That employers provide face masks to workers;

Parks, recreation facilities and city buildings, excluding city court, will remain closed until the emergency declaration is lifted.

Upon reopening, visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering the buildings, the proclamation says.

Each building subject to the rules will have notices advising visitors of the restrictions.

Limits on public attendance at mayor and council meetings as well as other City of Tucson board meetings will remain in effect until the order is terminated.

The orders are in place to “protect life and, or property and to promote and preserve public safety and welfare, in particular to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide essential protections to Tucson residents …,” the proclamation says.

