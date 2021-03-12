Tucson Mayor Romero being considered for HUD position in Biden administration

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is being considered for a position as deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Joe Biden, Congressman Raúl Grijalva confirmed Friday.

During a radio interview with Bill Buckmaster, Grijalva said he heard about a week ago that Romero was on a short-list of finalists for the position and that she was “being seriously considered.”

He did not indicate when a decision would be made.

“It’s a position of national importance, but she also has a position of significant importance here in terms of being mayor of this city and all of the firsts that she has accomplished,” he said. “It’s a tough call. It’s her call. But I think there’s arguments to be made on either side of it.”

When asked what she might decide, Grijalva simply said “I don’t know.”

“I don’t offer opinions and advice to other elected officials unless I’m asked,” he said. “At this point, that is her decision that she has to make. We’ll wait and see.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development works to increase homeownership, support community development and increase access to affordable housing.