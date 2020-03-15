Tucson mayor sets closed-door meeting on financial impact of virus

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hosting a closed-door meeting Monday with business and non-profit leaders to talk about the economic effect the coronavirus outbreak is having on the city's economy, and to explore potential policy or financial aid efforts to help mitigate any losses.
Romero announced the meeting in a news release Sunday night, adding that it will include the city's vice mayor, Paul Cunningham, but no other members of the City Council. If four council members were present, that would be a majority of the seven-person council and by law would be considered a public meeting.
The meeting is also closed to the public and media, with interviews scheduled afterwards. Romero and Cunningham are inviting leaders from the business community and nonprofits, and "others that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the news release says.
“We are partnering with the Tucson Metro Chamber and Visit Tucson to meet with small businesses, hotels, restaurants, non-profits, and others that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to listen and hear first-hand what their needs are, discuss federal support, and start exploring local policy options to support Tucson’s economy and local businesses,” Romero said in the release. “We will also be working with our state and federal partners to tap into financial aid to help our business and non-profit communities."
In a prepared statement to the Star, she said "we are focused on protecting the health and wellness of everyone in this community."
"The people of Tucson elected me to lead, and as Mayor, it is my responsibility to convene and have these critical conversations, especially in times of emergency," she said. "This is an initial brain-storming session to gather stakeholders and subject matter experts input and begin the critical discussion on how we can support our local businesses and non-profits during a time of economic stress. No decisions on how to expend tax payer dollars will be made."
Cunningham said the the goal is "to minimize the effect this virus has on our local economy."
"I can definitely understand due to the meetings laws why we can't have a quorum. I'm hopeful that whatever decisions need to be part of that conversation happen in front of the whole group," said Councilwoman Nikkie Lee, who also wasn't invited but found out about the meeting earlier Sunday.
She said she hopes to have conversations with business owners in her southeast side district to hear how they're doing.
"I do think there's a place for supporting the businesses in this chaotic situation," Lee said. "There's no doubt that it's going to hit our businesses and our hourly workers."
"The attendees of the meeting represent a cross-section of private business owners in the community. They need to be able to speak freely and frankly about their concerns and the potential economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. "Hopefully some solutions and ideas can materialize as a result of our effort. Our goal is to minimize the effect this virus has on our local economy and our way of life."
He added that it is "no different than any other constituent meeting" and that if any of the brainstormed ideas "involve taxpayer money they'd need to be vetted through a public and transparent process."
But councilman Steve Kozachik, who was excluded from the meeting and whose district includes parts of downtown, said he's spoken to some of the restaurant owners and that they've discussed a number of options, including a takeout-only policy and shutting down dining areas.
"I think it's more prudent for individual businesses make decisions on their own," he said. "I would rather see any kind of the policy be made in consultation with the Pima County Health Department, rather than the city to impose a top-down policy."
A representative from the mayor's office said the county was invited to attend. A county representative Sunday night said they were not aware of the meeting.
Councilman Paul Durham, who also wasn't invited to the meeting, said he supports starting the conversation.
In the release, Brent DeRaad, president and CEO of Visit Tucson, said that metro Tucson visitors spend $2.5 billion annually, which employs 25,000 people in travel related jobs in Pima County.
"This major reduction in travel during our peak visitor season will devastate some local businesses and lead to job losses. To minimize these impacts, we encourage Tucsonans to follow safety precautions, but support each other in the coming months," he said in the release.
