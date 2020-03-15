Tucson mayor sets closed-door meeting on financial impact of virus

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hosting a closed-door meeting Monday with business and non-profit leaders to talk about the economic effect the coronavirus outbreak is having on the city's economy, and to explore potential policy or financial aid efforts to help mitigate any losses.

Romero announced the meeting in a news release Sunday night, adding that it will include the city's vice mayor, Paul Cunningham, but no other members of the City Council. If four council members were present, that would be a majority of the seven-person council and by law would be considered a public meeting.

The meeting is also closed to the public and media, with interviews scheduled afterwards. Romero and Cunningham are inviting leaders from the business community and nonprofits, and "others that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the news release says.