Tucson mayor to create task force on gun violence prevention

Other goals of the task force include increasing public awareness and education on gun safety, advocating for legislation and supporting and funding behavioral health awareness training for first responders. The group also plans to collect data to better understand gun violence in Tucson by analyzing trends in gun suicides, homicides and non-fatal injuries over time and mapping gun violence incidents to identify the neighborhoods and individuals most impacted.

“We must continue to be proactive. We do not need to wait for federal legislation to act locally,” Romero said. “This task force will help take us to the next level and serve as an example for other cities across the country.

Roxanna Green, the mother of Christina-Taylor Green, the youngest victim of the mass shooting, attended the news conference.

“It didn’t start with Sandy Hook. It didn’t start with the Gabby Giffords shooting. This has been going on for a really, really long time,” Green said. “I’m really proud that (Mayor Romero) is stepping up and taking this step in a red state.”

For Green, gun safety has to be thought of as more than a fight between party lines.