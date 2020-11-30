Tucson mayor to seek mandatory city curfew to slow coronavirus spread

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is set to ask the City Council to consider establishing a mandatory nightly curfew in the city starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, officials said Monday.

Pima County is already under a voluntary curfew.

The council will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss additional steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. If implemented, the curfew would be in place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 22 and would prohibit Tucson residents from being on public streets or spaces unless traveling to work or other essential activities. Public safety personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers and the homeless would also be exempt from the curfew.

“We are at an inflection point, and our actions today will determine what happens in the next three weeks,” Romero said Monday. “My colleagues on the council and I are asking each and every Tucsonan to do their part to slow the spread, especially for our family and friends working in our hospitals. We need statewide action, and I strongly urge Gov. Ducey to act swiftly to protect the health of Arizonans.”

The potential mandatory curfew comes as COVID-19 transmission reaches new heights throughout the county. In November, the Pima County Health Department recorded nearly four times the number of cases that were reported in October, surpassing the county’s previous peak over the summer.

In addition, COVID-19 modeling teams at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona are projecting that Arizona hospitals could exceed ICU and general ward capacities as early as this week if interventions are not taken. Hospital bed availability reached as low as 10% last week.