Tucson Mayor: Wearing masks in public to fight coronavirus spread to be mandatory

With the total number of coronavirus cases spiking across Arizona, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced in a Wednesday tweet that she will be amending her emergency proclamation to make it mandatory to wear masks in public.

The exact details of the order, including when it will go into effect, are being drafted by city attorney Mike Rankin, officials said. It also remains unclear who will enforce the order and potential legal ramifications for not wearing a mask, although the latter will likely be focused on education. The amended emergency proclamation will also likely include an extension of closures of city facilities.

The move represents a rebuke toward efforts of Gov. Doug Ducey, who has maintained a recommendation to wear face masks in public but has not made it a requirement, and has curtailed local municipalities from making their own laws to slows the spread of the virus through his emergency proclamation.

Several local officials, including Romero, Pima County supervisors Sharon Bronson and Ramon Valadez, and many others across the state have in recent days been pushing for Ducey to allow them to impose a mask ban.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reached a record-high number of new coronavirus cases this week.

