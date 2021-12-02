Tucson mayor's second state of the city address highlights pandemic, public safety

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered the 2021 state of the city address Thursday highlighting the city’s progress in pandemic recovery, climate change and community safety.

After taking on a virtual format last year, the mayor spoke to a crowd at the Tucson Convention Center that was required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entry.

The second state of the city address Romero’s delivered since taking office in December 2019 focused on solutions and challenges of the pandemic, much like the first address did.

“Two years ago, I was sworn into office as the Mayor of our beloved city,” she said. “Little did we know that within a few months, we would be called to deal with a global pandemic that upended every aspect of our lives.”

The mayor lauded City Council’s move to mandate vaccines for city staff and said, "This action led the way in our state. Other cities in Arizona have since followed."