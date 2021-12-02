Tucson mayor's second state of the city address highlights pandemic, public safety

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered the 2021 state of the city address Thursday highlighting the city’s progress in pandemic recovery, climate change and community safety.
After taking on a virtual format last year, the mayor spoke to a crowd at the Tucson Convention Center that was required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entry.
The second state of the city address Romero’s delivered since taking office in December 2019 focused on solutions and challenges of the pandemic, much like the first address did.
“Two years ago, I was sworn into office as the Mayor of our beloved city,” she said. “Little did we know that within a few months, we would be called to deal with a global pandemic that upended every aspect of our lives.”
The mayor lauded City Council’s move to mandate vaccines for city staff and said, "This action led the way in our state. Other cities in Arizona have since followed."
Romero also acknowledged the city’s receipt of $67 million in American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief dollars, which she said will be dispersed with “an equity lens to strategically invest in programs.”
Romero said the federal funds will help those most affected by COVID while boosting affordable housing options and violence interruption programs.
“We know that in the next decade we can create the thriving Tucson of our dreams,” she said. “The way we get there is by mapping our route.”
The route, the mayor said, includes improving transportation, economic development and taking action on climate change.
“Tucson is the third fastest warming city in the country. We know we are on the frontlines of the fight against climate change,” Romero said.
After officially declaring a climate emergency in September 2020, mayor and council have continued to take environmental action, she said, pointing to her Tucson Million Trees initiative, the city’s Green Stormwater Infrastructure program and the reimagining of the Los Reales Sustainability Campus, Tucson’s only active landfill.
Romero’s speech came during a challenging week for the state of public safety after a Tucson Police Officer fatally shot a man in a wheelchair Monday evening.
“This past week has reminded us of the challenges of delivering public safety to our residents,” Romero said, later adding, “We know that to create a vibrant and robust community, we must address the root causes of violence and crime: poverty, historic disinvestment and lack of economic opportunity.”
The mayor said city staff has listened to community partners to address gaps in service and that the city’s hiring a program director for the Community Safety, Health and Wellness program.
“Over the past 12 months, under my leadership, and with the support of my Council, the Community Safety, Health and Wellness Program has moved from an idea to a program we are ready to implement,” Romero said.
The mayor ended her annual address by unveiling a new logo for the city and a key slogan: “We are one, somos unos Tucson.”
