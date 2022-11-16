 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson Medical Center offers alternative to emergency care for some RSV patients

Tucson Medical Center is offering an alternative to its emergency room for families whose children have respiratory syncytial virus but don't necessarily need emergency care.

Tucson Medical Center is offering an alternative to its emergency room for families whose children have respiratory syncytial virus but don't necessarily need emergency care. 

"In response to this very aggressive and very early RSV/respiratory illness season, three of our TMCOne pediatric offices are temporarily offering urgent care services for children," said Angela Pittenger, a communications specialist with the medical center. "You do not need to be a current TMCOne patient to utilize this."

The clinics will be offering extended weekend hours for a period of time. Parents are asked to call the clinic ahead of arrival.

Here is rundown of the clinics, and hours offered:

TMCOne Rincon, 10350 E. Drexel Road, #110. (520) 324-1721. 

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday;
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19;
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3. 

People are also reading…

TMCOne Wilmot Pediatrics, 1500 N. Wilmot Road, #B250. (520) 324-6074.

  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3. 

TMCOne Clara Vista Pediatrics is not currently open to weekday immediate care visits but is now offering weekend hours at 7340 E. Speedway, #104. (520) 420-2202.

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
What parents need to know as RSV cases surge

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 520-235-0308 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start. That's adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.  The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January. Reports of another respiratory virus, RSV, also continue to increase nationally, although health officials are optimistic that they are seeing some early signs that the wave of RSV may be starting to wane. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new respiratory illness data on Friday.

Does Your Child Have a Cold or Severe RSV? Signs to Look For

Does Your Child Have a Cold or Severe RSV? Signs to Look For

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As most American parents already know, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common illness of childhood, are surging this year. Hospitals are filling up with babies and toddlers very ill with the easy-to-catch illness, which is coming back with a vengeance after lying low during the pandemic.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland blast: Escalation fears eased as NATO says missile not Russian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News