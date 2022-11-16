Tucson Medical Center offers alternative to emergency care for some RSV patients

Tucson Medical Center is offering an alternative to its emergency room for families whose children have respiratory syncytial virus but don't necessarily need emergency care.
"In response to this very aggressive and very early RSV/respiratory illness season, three of our TMCOne pediatric offices are temporarily offering urgent care services for children," said Angela Pittenger, a communications specialist with the medical center. "You do not need to be a current TMCOne patient to utilize this."
The clinics will be offering extended weekend hours for a period of time. Parents are asked to call the clinic ahead of arrival.
Here is rundown of the clinics, and hours offered:
TMCOne Rincon, 10350 E. Drexel Road, #110. (520) 324-1721.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday;
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19;
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
TMCOne Wilmot Pediatrics, 1500 N. Wilmot Road, #B250. (520) 324-6074.
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
TMCOne Clara Vista Pediatrics is not currently open to weekday immediate care visits but is now offering weekend hours at 7340 E. Speedway, #104. (520) 420-2202.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 520-235-0308 or pmachelor@tucson.com.