Tucson Medical Center prepares for expected surge of coronavirus patients

As hospitals and health-care workers around the country have been inundated with COVID-19 cases, officials at Tucson Medical Center say they are preparing for the worst.

In the hospital’s COVID-19 Command Center, staff and administrators work to manage coronavirus cases, keep track of testing and supplies, field phone calls from the public and ensure the hospital is prepared for what might be a surge of patients.

“We’re busy preparing for what we anticipate coming,” said Mimi Coomler, TMC’s chief operating officer. “The situation with COVID-19 is that it is rapidly evolving, and so we have this command center here so that we can be poised and prepared to respond to those changes in a timely fashion as well as have a team that is dedicated to working on preparing for what is to come.”

As of Thursday morning, TMC has sent out 229 samples for testing for COVID-19 with 32 pending results. While hospital officials would not provide an updated number of confirmed cases, they reported seven positive cases and three hospitalized patients Tuesday morning.

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, said there are 13 hospitalized patients in Pima County, four of whom are in intensive care.

TMC said it hasn’t had any health-care workers test positive for the virus as of yet. Several staff members have had to call in sick with a fever or cough, but they are staying home from work.

Even with a national shortage of personal protection equipment, medical and testing supplies, Coomler said TMC is “in the green” in all areas at the moment, which includes its stock of yellow loop masks, isolation gowns, goggles, gloves and ventilators.