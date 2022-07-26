Tucson Medical Center ranked as top local hospital by US News & World Report

Tucson Medical Center has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, ranking first in the Tucson metro area for the second consecutive year.

The hospital also ranked fourth best in Arizona, moving up one spot from 2021-2022. Northwest Medical Center was ranked second in Tucson and eighth overall in the state. No other Tucson hospital received a ranking from U.S. News but several were recognized for being high performing in certain procedures and/or treatments.

Statewide, U.S. News ranked the Mayo Clinic-Phoenix as its top hospital; in the United States, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, garnered the top national ranking followed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For nearly 80 years, Tucsonans have put their trust in Tucson Medical Center, from the birth of their children to their most difficult health-care challenges,” said Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center, in a news release from the hospital. “We are proud to be a part of that legacy caring for this community and I am thankful for how this honor highlights the hard work and dedication of the TMC staff to delivering exceptional patient care.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in its 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. TMC also ranked as a high performing in nine categories of care: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, and stroke.

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

The list of ranked hospitals is available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings