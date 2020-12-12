Tucson medical workers face full hospitals, unmanageable patient loads

The goal since the pandemic started last March has been to keep hospitals from reaching capacity, but we’re past that now: Pima County’s hospitals are full and COVID-19 case counts keep reaching record highs.

“We’ve been talking about when the time would come when we are overwhelmed,” said Dr. Shannon Thorn, a Tucson infectious-disease specialist, “and we have reached that time.”

Thorn, who provides help at several local hospitals, said the number of available staffed hospital beds fluctuates depending on patients being discharged, transferred or dying.

On Wednesday night, one ICU bed became open. It filled immediately.

“At this point we have a critical shortage of staff. This week the ICU staff were being asked in a meeting to take on extra shifts and more patients” he said. “They are being asked to volunteer, but at some point it may become mandatory.”

For patients without COVID-19, that could mean a wait for treatment. Thorn said one case he came across recently involved a patient with a heart infection who couldn’t get standard hospital care because the resources and staff were not available.

Instead, he received treatment at home and is monitoring how he is feeling.

“We’re in a crisis”

This current spike is happening as Arizona becomes the state with the highest transmission rate of COVID-19 in the country, according to Rt.live, with an infected person now passing the virus to an average of 1.22 other people. The “Rt” is a measure of how fast the virus is spreading.