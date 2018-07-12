Back in 2011, when it was known as MangaMania, MegaMania started as a teens-only event held at a local library.
Today, MegaMania is a family-friendly, all-ages comic-con too big for one library’s walls.
This Saturday, July 14, it will be held on the Pima Community College Downtown Campus.
Librarians Em Lane and Caitlin Burns work on the planning committee and have been part of the project since its inception.
“MegaMania is an annual Pima County Public Library event that is the epitome of giving stuff to people for free,” Lane said. “Comic-Cons are fun events where people get a chance to celebrate all the geeky stuff they love with tons of other people who share that love. But they can be really expensive, which limits how people and families can participate.”
MegaMania continues in the same spirit of learning, exploring and geeking out, but cranked up to 11.
Count on author and artist workshops, free books, on-site cosplay making (complete with library staff stationed at sewing machines to help make your fantasy outfit a reality), a board game library, virtual reality games, free pizza and so much more there’s not room to list it all here.
One of the most popular things to do at MegaMania is check out the artist demonstrations. It draws kids as young as 4 and 5, sitting with their families, watching and learning from artists such as Adam Yeater, who patiently taught them the art of pen and ink.