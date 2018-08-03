Mug shots of Misraim Castillo and Florentino Villa-Mejia

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Tucson men on drug charges after seizing heroine from their vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Misraim Castillo-Castillo, 35, and Florentino Villa-Mejia, 34, initially had their Ford sedan pulled over for going too slow and impeding traffic along Interstate 10.

During the stop, a deputy noticed "inconsistencies" and began a vehicle search, a sheriff's office news release said.

The deputy found four bundles of heroin weighing two pounds, packing material and a digital scale in the trunk. The drugs were valued at $25,000.

The men face charges of: possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug, the news release said.

“Our K-9 deputy did an amazing job, using his training to prevent Heroin from making it further into our state and our community,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in the news release. “If there is a demand, the cartel is more than willing to supply it. This is just another example of how the cartel is taking advantage of the opioid epidemic.”

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1