Two Tucson men are facing drug charges after Pinal County Sheriff's deputies say heroine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday night.
Misraim Castillo-Castillo, 35, and Florentino Villa-Mejia, 34, initially had their Ford sedan pulled over for going too slow and impeding traffic along Interstate 10, the department said in a news release.
During the stop, a deputy noticed "inconsistencies" and began a vehicle search.
The deputy found four bundles of heroin weighing a total of two pounds, packing material and a digital scale in the trunk. The drugs were valued at $25,000.
+1
Pinal County Sheriff's Department
The men face charges of: possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug, the news release said.
“Our K-9 deputy did an amazing job, using his training to prevent Heroin from making it further into our state and our community,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the news release. “If there is a demand, the cartel is more than willing to supply it. This is just another example of how the cartel is taking advantage of the opioid epidemic.”
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Perez, 45, was arrested and is facing charges for sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and aggravated luring of a minor, officials say.
Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cheyenne Murphy was arrested in connection of suspected carjackings. He also tried to hit a Pima County Sheriff's deputy with a boulder prior to his arrest, officials say.
Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Niger Noriega, 22, is said to be connected to a homicide in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cynthia Hermann is facing criminal charges after five residents of the adult care home she owned were hospitalized.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Charles Zanghi, 47, was arrested July 19 in connection with a fatal stabbing, which left a blood trail for caller to find. He faces a second degree murder charge.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Charles Governale, 32, was arrested July 19 on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage of a cable box which caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Read more
. here
Mug shots 2018
Vahalla Daniel Volundsson was arrested after stealing money from a Bank of America in Tucson.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kelly Jo Wilson, 28, was arrested after detectives found two ounces of methamphetamine during a vehicle search, officials say.
Read the full story here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Cheyenne Barnes, 28, was arrested after detectives found two ounces of methamphetamine during a vehicle search, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Matthew Allen Disbro was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after he pulled over two Arizona state troopers who were driving in an unmarked car.
Read the full story
here.
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Mug shots 2018
Jerry Evans Madril was arrested on Wednesday, July 11 after he attempted to rob Mi Nidito and injured two employees with a knife, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Louis Southern, 61, was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer and leading police on a vehicle pursuit.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer was arrested and is facing trespassing charges.
Read more
. here
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Anthony Colmenero, 21, is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Tucson strip joint in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Eric Zamarra, 43, is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Tucson strip joint in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Ariel Montes-Deoca, 26, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a south-side business in January.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Hector J. Molina, 22, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a south-side business in January.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Gregory Walters, 56, shot his neighbor during an argument in early July, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anna Mae Blessing, 92, was arrested June 2 and charged with the murder of her 72-year-old son. Blessing said she didn't want to be sent to an assisted living facility.
Read the story
here.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Darrick Thomas, 35, was arrested June 25 for multiple charges, including impersonating an officer during a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.
Read the full story
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Tiffany Weilburg, 33, was arrested June 25 for multiple charges, including of organized retail theft, for helping a man impersonate an officer in a shoplifting incident.
Read the full story
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Matthew Curtis has been convicted of molestation of a young child. He did not show up to his trial and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
A jury convicted Peter Schmidtfranz of child abuse following a 2015 incident that left a 2-year-old with brain damage.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Bradley Lewis, 67, was arrested after fatally shooting his stepson in Green Valley in June.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Sandro Tentory was arrested on Thursday, June 7 under suspicion of forgery and an outstanding FBI felony warrant. The Arizona Department of Transportation used facial recognition technology to discover suspected driver's license fraud.
Read the full story
here.
Arizona Department of Transportation
Mug shots 2018
Joshua Lytle, 28, was arrested in Cochise County under suspicion of drug trafficking.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Tracy Houlihan, 44, was arrested for suspicion of drug trafficking.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Noel Jasso, 18, was arrested June 18 on multiple charges including four counts of sexual conduct with an under-aged girl.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Desiree Romero, 33, was booked into the Cochise County jail for multiple charges, including aggravated assault in a shooting from May 29.
Read the full story
here:
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Marcus Dickson, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on one count of manslaughter for his involvement in a road-rage shooting in 2017.
Read the full story
here:
Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Whytte Duncan, 39, was arrested on suspicion of secretly filming an underage girl inside a Tucson foster home on June 15. Police found several recording devices inside the home.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Garcia, 20, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for auto theft June 18. Police say Garcia stole a vehicle, which had with a 2-year-old child inside last year.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Alexander Bondy, 23, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder June 14 after a high-speed vehicle wreck killed a Tucson couple nearly two years ago.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Roy King, 51, was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being in a shootout with Tucson police officers on May 19.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Christopher Higgins, 34, was booked into the Pima County Jail May 24 on various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of two armed robberies.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Herman Archuleta, 37, was arrested June 4 six hours after being in a standoff with police. He was booked on charges of burglary and criminal damage.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kimberly Self, 24, was arrested May 19 on felony child abuse charges more than one year after her infant died from severe head injuries while in her care.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Brian Ferry, 47, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder May 18
for the killing of a Phoenix couple in 2002. The case was being retried after a previous hung jury result.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Paul Irvin, 48, was arrested May 14, after officers said he fired at a Tucson police officer during a traffic stop. As he tried to flee, a police vehicle struck him down.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Norman Schrank III, 43, was arrested in May for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and beating and choking his estranged wife after kidnapping both women. He's being held on $2 million bond.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Craig Carter, 50, was sentenced May 14 to five years in prison on two counts of aggravated assault. Carter was found guilty of threatening a former University of Arizona athlete with a box cutter while chocking her in 2015.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Michele Butler, 57, was booked into the Pinal County Jail April 25, on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of her partner in 2015. Butler said she shot her partner in self-defense.
Read the full story
here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Richard Hamilton, 49, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after his 21-month-old son was struck and killed by a truck Hamilton was moving.
Read the full story
here.
Mug shots 2018
Amanda Davis, 22, was arrested April 16 for various charges including possession of a dangerous drug for sale after authorities concluded an investigation into drug trafficking.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff
Mug shots 2018
Brian Hughes, 34, was arrested April 2 after a woman accused Hughes him of touching her inappropriately. He was arrested on one count of sexual abuse.
Read more
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Ian Mitcham, 42, was arrested April 8 after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a homicide of a University of Arizona alumna nearly three years ago in Scottsdale.
Read more
here.
Maricopa County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Joshua Grant, 32, was arrested April 16 after authorities concluded a six-month investigation of methamphetamine trafficking. He was booked on various charges including 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff
Mug shots 2018
Sharron Dobbins, 40, was arrested April 1, after she allegedly tased her son's leg to get him up for a church service. She was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Autumn Maya, 39, was arrested April 5, after allegedly trafficking stolen guns and police body cameras. Maya was an employee at the Arizona Department of Economic Security. She arrested on multiple charges including 13 counts of trafficking of stolen property.
Mug shots 2018
Michael Maya, was arrested April 5 after allegedly using pawn shops to traffic guns and police body cameras. He was jailed on multiple charges including suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Jason Coleman,
31, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault on a Tucson firefighter.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Booking mug of David Ernesto Murillo, 28, accused of shooting and killing Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova on April 27, 2018.
. Read more here
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Isaiah Franko (left) and Eric Reino, both 22, have been booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of murder, robbery and kidnapping in the connection of Abriola’s killing.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Manual Andrade, 44, assaulted a Circle K clerk,
punching, and kciking him in the head and slammed on the floor head.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Christopher Gray, 30, is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence/kidnapping, domestic violence/aggravated assault and attempted first-degree-murder.
Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Joseph Javier Romero, 36, was convicted by a jury April 6 for second-degree murder after police determined he shot a man in a mobile home park nearly 18 years ago.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Fimbres, 51, was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a father and wounded one of his sons. He was arrested April 10 after police learned he purchased a vehicle linked to the crime.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Daniel Wolfley, 40, was arrested April 10 and booked on multiple charges including second-degree murder for stabbing a man near the University of Arizona campus.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Brittany Velasquez, 20, was arrested March 27 in connection with charges of suspicion of first-degree murder after her two children were found dead in car seats inside a car.
Read the full story
here.
Pinal County jail
Mug shots 2018
Jeannette McCann Lopez, 38, was arrested March 27 on a
felony arrest warrant for custodial interference, in connection with snatching her 1-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in January. Read the full story here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
William Cornett, 25, was arrested March 27 in connection with displaying a rifle near the March For Our Lives rally in Sahuarita.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
Victoria Cornett, 23, was arrested March 27 in connection with displaying a rifle near the March For Our Lives rally in Sahuarita.
Read the full story here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
Larry Douglas, 30, was arrested March 26 in connection with six counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic and evidence tampering.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Edgar Allen Fristoe, 65, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor March 15. He possibly faces more than 100 years in prison.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Roman Salaiz, 59, was arrested March 15 in a drug trafficking probe. He faces multiple drug charges including the possession to sale heroin and meth.
Read the full story here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
William Palmer, 34, was arrested without incident March 15 on multiple charges including first-degree murder for shooting two men in an apartment.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shot 2018
Silvia Ramos Lopez, 53, was arrested March 19 on multiple drug charges after deputies found eight bundles of heroin taped to her torso.
Read the full story here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Charles Leroy Cagley, was arrested during the week of March 26 on an active felony extraditable warrant after escaping from an Iowa prison 37 years ago.
Read the full story here.
Prescott Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Jacinto Armentilla Canevet, 57, was arrested March 19 on multiple drug charges including transportation of narcotics with intent to sell after heroin was found during a traffic stop.
Read the full story here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Davontae Sanford, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault and endangerment but his lawyer said he was " simply was shooting into dirt and toward mountains."
Read the full story here.
Maricopa County Jail
Mug shots 2018
David Eagle Bear Turner, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after his girlfriend said he forced entry into an apartment and killed a man.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Eddie Adams, 34, was arrested March 26 in connection with charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Eduardo Pedro Martinez, 20, was arrested after police found over 27 pounds of marijuana inside his BMW, authorities said March 13.
Read the full story here.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Tamara Fowler, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse in connection with the death of her 6-month-old son, police said March 9.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Vicente Ferreira, 37, was arrested March 9 in connection with charges of kidnapping, first degree burglary, second degree burglary and possession of a dangerous drug.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Jose Islas-Garcia, 27, was arrested March 8 in connection with the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
20-year-old Antwaun Travon Ware was arrested March 7 in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend, a young mother whose infant was found abandoned in a car seat by the side of a street.
Read the full story
here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
29-year-old Derick Eugene Holman was arrested March 4 on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife's ex-boyfriend.
Read the full story
here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
27-year-old Martin Lopez, a corrections officer at the Pima County jail, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with smuggling drugs into the jail.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Felicite Hartmann, 25, was arrested Feb. 27 and is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
43-year-old Sara Cottem-Dalton, president of a Sierra Vista parent teacher student organization, was arrested Feb. 26 on suspicion of felony theft after police learned that she stole more than $4,000 from the group's account.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Helt, 18, was arrested Feb. 21 on suspicion of carrying a weapon on school grounds after officers investigated an anonymous tip and located a gun inside his car at a Peoria high school.
Read the full story here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Carol Gutierrez, 66, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with three counts of child abuse, after police learned they were locking their children inside their rooms with no access to food, water, lights or a bathroom.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Benito Gutierrez, 69, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with three counts of child abuse, after police learned they were locking their children inside their rooms with no access to food, water, lights or a bathroom.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Byron Horton, 43, was arrested Feb. 19 in connection with a Jan. 26 fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cienega High School assistant coach Senecca Turner, 37, was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with sexual conduct with a minor, after police learned that he sent explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Paul Gasbarri, 46, was arrested Feb. 9 in connection with an armed robbery and attempted carjacking from last October.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
22-year-old Zecariah MacDonald was booked into the Pima County jail Feb. 8 on one count of domestic violence-related manslaughter.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals was arrested near Ajo Feb. 2 on a child molestation warrant out of Washington state.
Read the full story
here.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Mug shots 2018
42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco was arrested by Cochise County border agents Feb. 2 for rape and felony sexual misconduct.
Read the full story
here.
U.S. Border Patrol
Mug shots 2018
Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested Feb. 2 in the killing of his wife and daughter and the attempted murder of his son.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Shaun Snyder, 22, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal damage, prohibited possession of a firearm and domestic violence threatening or intimidating.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
66-year-old Marc Temkin, a former New York district attorney, was arrested Jan. 26 in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Susan Dubois Marcinko, 61, is accused of reckless manslaughter in the death of her 91-year-old father last October.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Mitchell Timothy Taebel, 31, was arrested Jan. 24
on suspicion of endangerment and other crimes after being arrested following a high-speed crash that led to a crash in Tempe.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Fable Fierro was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 22 in connection with shoplifting a 55-inch TV worth $1,259.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Ramiro Corella was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 22 in connection with shoplifting a 55-inch TV worth $1,259.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Orlando Pacheco was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 22 in connection with shoplifting a 55-inch TV worth $1,259.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
22-year-old Robert Forman II, a former high school volleyball coach, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Brian Blume, 45, was arrested Jan. 18 in connection with charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Kaylie Rooney, 21, was arrested Jan. 18 in connection with charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Michael Blume, 21, was arrested Jan. 18 in connection with seven charges that included
resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and prohibited possession of a weapon.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Elizabeth Ann Ramirez, 59, was arrested Jan. 16 on suspicion of second-degree murder, after calling 911 to report that she had strangled her mother.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Elijah Lawrence, 25, was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 16 in connection with four charges of aggravated assault, one charge of armed robbery and two charges of kidnapping in connection with an October 2017 carjacking incident.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Zynia Chapman, 23, was booked into the Maricopa County jail Jan. 13 in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Robert Francis Krebs, 80, was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with two counts of armed bank robbery.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Carl Anthony Parris, 26, was booked into the Pima County Jail Jan. on 14 for one count of kidnapping and six counts of sexual assault.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Daniel Acosta, 50, was arrested by Sahuarita police on Jan. 13 in connection with one count of armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping.
Read the whole story here.
Courtesy of Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Brian Powers, 22, was arrested by Sierra Vista police on Jan. 9 for two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred in December.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
David Vipond, 60, was arrested Jan. 8 on suspicion of first-degree murder after telling police he fatally stabbed his wife and then stabbed himself because they'd decided to end their lives due to financial troubles.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Francisco Saucedo, 19, was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 9 on suspicion of five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michele Murphy, 50, was booked into the Pima County jail Jan. 9 on felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage, after she intentionally drove her car through a gate at a Tucson Police Department substation.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cameron Smith, 41, was booked into the Cochise County jail Jan. 6 on charges of motor vehicle theft, false reporting to a police officer and theft.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Matthew Farruggio, 40, was arrested by Marana police Jan. 3 in connection with multiple felony fraud charges.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Fabian Garcia, 25, is facing nine counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, vehicle theft and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, in connection with a Jan. 3 incident during which he carjacked a woman and drove away with her infant in the vehicle.
Read the full story here.
Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Antonio Morales Jr., 22, is facing nine counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, and vehicle theft, in connection with a Jan. 3 incident during which he carjacked a woman and drove away with her infant in the vehicle.
Read the full story
here.
Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or
sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1