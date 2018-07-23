Several Tucson men in connection with a drug trafficking and money laundering scheme were sentenced to prison, officials say.
Valentin Guizar, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. He was sentenced to 92 months in prison.
The release says that Guizar sent 29 packages of cocaine to North Carolina and Florida between August of 2015 and April of 2016 and laundered more than $13,000 from narcotics proceeds.
Several other Tucson men were also sentenced in related hearings, including 40-year-old Adan Antonio Alvarez who was sentenced to 57 months in prison, and 47-year-old David Galvan Haro who was sentenced to 84 months in prison. Seven other people were also involved and convicted, the release says.
Also related to this incident, Luis Alfonso Acuna did not show up for his sentencing on Wednesday, July 11. An arrest warrant has since been issued. Francisco Espinoza-Flores is also a fugitive, the release shows.