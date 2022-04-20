Tucson mentorship program seeks to fill a gap for kids in need

Mentors fill a gap and help enrich the lives of many kids who are growing up in an environment with few resources, said executive director Mary McGuire.

The organization got its start in 1995 when it was created by Don McNeil as One on One Partners. One on One Partners later became One on One Mentoring, and in 2006, McNeil connected with Phoenix's Mentor Kids U.S.A. to help launch a faith-based program in Tucson.

In January 2019, McNeil retired as executive director of both organizations, passing the torch to McGuire. In 2021, the board of directors decided to consolidate the programs to one, with Mentoring Tucson's Kids remaining.

Kids who participate in the program face risk factors in their lives, including coming from a single-parent or group home; having a parent in jail or prison or police or court contact themselves; evidence of substance use issues; struggling or having dropped out of school; living below the poverty line; having a history of physical, emotional or sexual abuse; or struggling with low self-esteem, anxiety or depression.

Studies show that young adults with a mentor are 55% less likely than their peers to skip a day of school and 130% more likely to hold leadership positions, according to Mentor, a nonprofit advocate and resource for mentoring in the United States.

Mentor's website says young adults who face an opportunity gap but have a mentor are 55% more likely to attend college than those who did not have a mentor. Also, studies show that kids with a mentor are 46% less likely than their peers to start using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking, according to Mentor.

"Now, the need is even more so, with everything kids have navigated over the past two years with COVID and all the changes," McGuire said.

The program pivoted a bit during lockdown to accommodate mentors or mentees who were unable to meet in person, but the great thing about one-on-one mentoring, McGuire said, is the ability to social distance.

"Tucson may be a little hot, but there's a lot of stuff you can do outside and socially distance," she said.

Now that the pandemic is waning or becoming an accepted part of daily life, the group is working to get the word out to schools and other community groups and providers that they're here and ready to support kids through mentoring.