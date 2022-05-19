Tucson mother assaulted teacher in classroom, police say

Tucson police say a local mother assaulted her child’s teacher and injured a juvenile at a charter school last week.

Angelica Munoz, 46, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on May 13 on suspicion of three felony charges: aggravated assault on a school employee, aggravated assault on a minor and interfering with an educational institution.

Officers went to Da Vinci Tree Academy, at 8055 E. 22nd St., on May 9 for a report of an assault on a teacher, the Tucson Police Department said.

An interim complaint contends Munoz entered the school campus and her child’s classroom without permission, then immediately assaulted the teacher by shoving him over several desks. The document is filed with Pima County Consolidated Justice Court.

Several other teachers and students tried to pull Munoz off the teacher as she continued striking him with her hands and fists, the complaint states. After teachers and students were able to pull her off the teacher, the complaint says, Munoz continued yelling profanities as the teacher lay on the ground.

Munoz then picked up a chair, raised it over her head and began striking the teacher, according to the interim complaint. It also says a 13-year-old juvenile who tried to intervene to protect the teacher was struck with the chair, causing minor injuries and bruises to their arm.

The teacher sustained minor injuries, abrasions and bruises, the complaint states, adding that the incident occurred during normal school hours and in the presence of many students.

No potential motive was cited in court documents and information provided by TPD.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

