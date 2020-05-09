Tucson mothers on the front lines doing it all for patients, families

As a mother for nearly 20 years, you could say Cynthia Carsten’s love for nursing began by routinely monitoring fevers, bandaging up skinned knees and nurturing her kids as they grew up.

Now, as the chief nursing officer at Tucson Medical Center, Carsten is one of the many mothers in health care who find themselves on the front lines of the pandemic.

When she started nursing at TMC in 2012, Carsten never would have guessed she’d be leading a team through a major public health crisis just eight years later.

“It has been a huge effort trying to get all of my staff trained and comfortable taking care of COVID-19 patients,” she said. “We’ve put a lot of time and investment in supporting the staff’s education with drills and training and making sure they have the right PPE (personal protective equipment) and know how to use that appropriately so that they’re safe, they can keep each other safe and go home to our families safe.”

But even with the high risk of exposure, Carsten said she wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

“I love being able to be in a field where I can serve others. I want my bucket to be full and what does that for me is being able to take care of people in their vulnerable moments, and it’s just gratifying,” she said.

“I like to go home at the end of the day and feel like I’ve made a difference for somebody, whether it’s my staff or the patient, and feel like I’m doing my part in the community.”

As a mother of four young adults, Carsten is no stranger to taking care of others. Throughout her career, and especially in the last couple of months, she said her experience as a mother has helped her become a better health-care worker.