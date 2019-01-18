Sunset over Tucson on Monday, January 23, 2017. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star.

Tucson was recognized nationally several times last year. And now, just a couple weeks into 2019, Tucson has been recognized again.

According to the editors of Fodor's Travel guidebooks, in partnership with Forbes, Tucson was named one of the best "bang-for-the-buck" vacation destinations in the world

"If you are on a tight budget and either suffering from cabin fever or struggling to plan an economical summer vacation, there are many travel destinations that can come to the rescue," the list says. 

In the blurb about Tucson, the city was recognized for the Tucson Museum of Art, Old Tucson Studios and the Tough Luck Club. 

And of course, Fodor's didn't forget about bicycling. 

"Tucson has a little bit of everything," editor Jesse Tabit says. "And it all can be seen from a bike, because Tucson is one of the bike-friendliest cities in the U.S."

11 times Tucson landed on national lists in 2018:

