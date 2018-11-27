Well Tucson, you've done it again.
Travel company Fodor's mentioned the Old Pueblo in its newest "Go List," which includes 52 places across the globe to visit in 2019.
Other spots on the list include Rapid City, South Dakota; Palau, Micronesia; Berlin, Germany; and Big Bend National Park in Texas.
Besides the list by Fodor's, Tucson has been mentioned nationally a number of times recently.
Last month, TripAdvisor named Tucson one of seven cities to add to your travel bucket list and Expedia said Tucson was one of the most fun spots in the country.
A bicycling magazine also called Tucson one of the most bike-friendly cities.
But here's what Fodor's had to say:
"If savoring long glistening days of sunshine, epic sunsets, and rugged mountain ranges in every direction aren’t your thing, then you probably won’t like Tucson. But then again, what self-respecting traveler doesn’t want those, not to mention charming adobe architecture painted in vibrant colors, wide-open spaces blanketed in saguaro, and hearty helpings of Mexican and Mexican-inspired dishes?"
Beyond the weather, food, and charm, Fodor's also mentioned the Adobe Rose Bed and Breakfast, Canyon Ranch, and Tucson's bike-friendly atmosphere.
"A dream vacation is a healthy mix of everything: exploring the desert, immersing in its eclectic art scene, warming your bellies with good food, and maybe going out for a drink or two," the list says. "Go ahead and bask."