Tucson native on front lines of U.S. Navy Coronavirus fight

NEWPORT, R.I. - Hospitalman Madison Benjamin, a native of Tucson, Arizona, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
As a hospital corpsman working at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England in Newport, Rhode Island, Benjamin’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Newport area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.
“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”
As part of the Navy medicine team, Benjamin protects sailors and their families, many of whom deploy around the world supporting national interests here at home.
“I believe being a member of the Hospital Corps during this time gives us the most humbling opportunity to practice what we preach,” Benjamin said. “It showcases to the world that hospital corpsmen care for those in need, regardless of their affiliation with the United States Navy. The oath we took is a promise to serve all human beings, not just our shipmates.”
Benjamin is a 2017 Ironwood Ridge High School graduate. According to Benjamin, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tucson.
“I learned that hard work driven by passion and never allowing yourself to quit is the recipe for success,” Benjamin said.
U.S. Navy Medicine is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Navy Hospital Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. Twenty ships have been named in honor of corpsmen.
In its century of service, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and Marines in wartime and peace around the world. As the years have progressed, technological innovations are transforming medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.
“I am proud to be a member of the Hospital Corps because it takes selflessness and dedication to care for others every day,” Benjamin said. “Not everyone has what it takes to be a corpsman.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Benjamin, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the Coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
