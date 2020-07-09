Tucson Native on front lines of U.S. Navy Coronavirus fight

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. - Hospitalman Mitchell Pitney, a native of Tucson, Arizona, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
As a hospital corpsman working at Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, Pitney’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Patuxent River area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.
“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”
Pitney is a 2011 Desert Christian High School graduate and 2015 Azusa Pacific University graduate. According to Pitney, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tucson.
“I learned that even through the toughest times, God is always with us and will help us endure,” Pitney said. “This global pandemic has been hard for everyone, but now more than ever, it has shown me how important family is and living like there is no tomorrow.”
The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. 20 ships have been named in honor of corpsmen.
In its century of service, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and Marines in wartime and peace around the world. As the years have progressed, technological innovations are transforming medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.
“Our legacy runs deep in the military and I am proud to serve in one of the most decorated rates in the Navy,” Pitney said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Pitney, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the Coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.
“I am here to serve no matter the mission, and I am honored to do it for the greatest country in the world,” Pitney added.
