A Tucson native has graced the pages of Avon's upcoming catalog, which will feature top-selling company representatives.
Mistie Masters, who currently lives in Sahuarita, has been working with Avon for 17 years. What originally started as a hobby has since turned into a full-fledged business of her own.
On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Avon will be launching a new campaign in their next catalog, which features real-life Avon representatives instead of professional models.
Masters was given the opportunity to be part of the campaign, which will run until Monday, Sept. 3. The brochure will be available nationwide in print and online.
We chatted with Masters about the campaign and her experience with Avon. Here's what she had to say.
How did you get started with Avon?
"It's been something that I've known since I was a little girl. My best friend's mom used to sell, so it's a fond memory that I have. I thought it would be fun for me to do while my kids were little, and it also allowed me to talk to other adults, since I was with kids every day."
Do you have any tips for people who might want to go in the same direction as you?
"I have found it best to take advantage of the training Avon has and the people Avon has set up for us. They've always been a great asset to me. My district sales manager way back when helped me get into leadership and started running this as a business rather than as a hobby. She took me out in the field and taught me how to talk to people and how to develop relationships because that's what this is about — building relationships rather than selling."
You are now one of the faces featured in Avon's newest campaign. Can you talk more about the campaign?
"This is the first ever time in 130+ years that they've had a brochure with strictly Avon representatives. That's a huge deal. It kind of gives other Avon representatives and customers a sense that Avon really is a representative-centered sales business. Without its representatives, it wouldn't exist. The campaign is focused on that and I like the way they put it — 'No fashion models, only role models.' That is so true because we're just everyday women and we're in this brochure wearing the fashion and the makeup — and it's just us. That speaks on Avon and their belief in us."
Why do you think it's important to use your platform as an Avon representative to do something good, such as this campaign, for the community?
"I love helping women. This fit so perfectly because I do feel that when I help someone feel good about themselves on the outside, it does so much for them on the inside."
How did this campaign come about? What was your reaction when they asked you to be in it?
"Avon has had top leaders tell their story here and there, sprinkled throughout the brochure. I would think in my head that it would be so amazing to be picked for something like that and I never thought it could be me. They reached out to me through email and I was completely blown away. Here is this little Mexican-American lady in this little town in the southwest. It was such a dream come true."