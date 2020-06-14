Tucson neighborhood hopes to prevent possible sale of UA's Campus Agricultural Center

“We don’t trust that a rational decision is going to be made at a time when the university is facing one of the biggest budget crunches it has ever had,” Poulos said.

“So we don’t consider this just a rumor, but in reality a very grave threat to the continued use of the farmers and agricultural center.”

Currently, it’s too early to tell if the sale will occur, according to a prepared statement from the university.

“The University of Arizona continues to own and operate its Campus Agricultural Center in north Tucson. Although the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the university are significant, no decision regarding this property has been made,” the UA said.

“As we assess the consequences of the ongoing crisis for the university, we also will continue to explore ways to protect assets such as the center while ensuring we continue to fulfill our mission to educate the next generation and to support Arizona as its land-grant university.”

The neighborhood association is looking to let the “powers that be” know what the land means to it through calls and letters to the administration and the Arizona Board of Regents, letters to the editor, and reaching out to Tucson council members.