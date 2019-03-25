If you go

Child & Family Resources' 10th Anniversary Champions for Children and Families Luncheon

When: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Cost: Free; donations appreciated.

Festivities include lunch and a program honoring members of the community who have had an impact on children and families. Honorees include Martha K. Rothman Lifetime Achievement Award winner Mary Jan Bancroft, founder of Make Way for Books; and Gabe Zimmerman Emerging Champion Award winners Lauren Deakin, a prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney’s Office, and Deputy County Attorney Tai Summers.

For information, to register for the luncheon or to make an online donation, visit www.childfamilyresources.org/tucson or call 321-3773.

Child & Family Resources is also a qualifying organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $400 for singles and $800 for married couples filing jointly on Arizona income taxes.